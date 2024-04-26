Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
No Place Like Home: Police Recover Stolen Campervan

Friday, 26 April 2024, 1:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police had one less happy camper in their sights with a man facing the Court today for his alleged role in a vehicle theft.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Police have been making enquiries into a report of a stolen campervan earlier this month.

“Police received a report of the theft from an address in Paerata on Friday 12 April, where all the contents of the campervan had also subsequently been taken during the incident.

“Our teams have been making enquiries into the incident since, reviewing CCTV footage where available, however had not yet located the vehicle.”

That was until the campervan was located travelling along Mount Wellington Highway on Thursday morning.

“Around 11.10am, Police were made aware of the campervan making its way south towards Redoubt Road,” Inspector Hunter says.

“Eagle was soon overhead to provide ongoing commentary of its movements, directing Police on the ground to its location.”

The campervan eventually came to a stop of Hilltop Road where the driver exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the area on foot.

Inspector Hunter says the driver was arrested a short time later without further incident.

“The 48-year-old man has since been charged with burglary and is due to appear in the Papakura District Court today.”

Police were pleased to make the call to the victim yesterday afternoon to let them know their stolen campervan had been located.

“We know any instance where your property is taken unlawfully is extremely distressing,” Inspector Hunter says.

“Police want the public to feel reassured we take all reports of burglary or theft seriously and are committed to holding offenders to account.

“We hope this arrest is an example of that and the hard work our teams are putting in to bring a resolution to victims.”

