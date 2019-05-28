Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CITY TALKS: Te Aro Pa Greta Point//10 June//Free

Tuesday, 28 May 2019
Press Release: New Zealand Institute of Architects

Roger Walker & Earl Hope-Pearson

Te Aro Pā descendants have finally built homes on their ancestral land 140 years after the original settlement was lost. The process to find a new site required a lengthy land swap ne-gotiation with Wellington City Council, then followed a complicated funding pro-cess which provides for Māori owned land trusts to use Kāinga Whenua loans to build on ancestral land.
Architect Roger Walker will be joined by the client representative, Earl Hope-Pearson to talk about the genesis and delivery of affordable papakāinga housing at Greta Point, which was awarded a NZIA Wellington Architecture award in 2018.
City Gallery Wellington, Civic Square
Monday 13 May, 6pm
Free entry


City Talks is an ongoing series initiated by the New Zealand Institute of Architects Wellington Branch and presented in partnership with City Gallery Wellington. Its purpose is to foster discussion about architecture for a broader audience in a city that cares to openly discuss ideas relevant to our future.


Roger Walker

Roger Walker is an architect and director of Walker Architec-ture & Design Ltd. Born and raised in Hamilton, Roger studied architecture at the Univer-sity of Auckland before moving to Wellington where he made an almost immediate impact on the city and in rapid succession designed a series of buildings in Wellington and around the country that were not like anything New Zealand had seen before.



In the 1980s Roger started his own housing company, Vintage Homes, which was to be a sustained attempt to marry bespoke design and standardised production in residential homes, something many are trying to achieve today. Latterly his interest has shifted from individual residences to multi-residential projects and he has increasingly applied his planning skills and experience to the design of medium density housing in New Zealand and Australia.

The talk will be followed by refreshments.

