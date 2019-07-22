Charitable trust enable free insulation for low-income homes

More than 1,000 low-income homeowners in the Hutt Valley, Porirua City and Wellington North are set to benefit from free retrofitted house insulation, thanks to the Hutt Mana Charitable Trust.



“Through the Government’s Warmer Kiwi Homes programme, people can get funding for two-thirds of the costs of insulation, but we know that some homeowners in our community find it hard to cover the remainder,” says Trust Chairman John Gwilliam.



“So we’ve given $100,000 each to EnergySmart and the Sustainability Trust, our insulation providers, to enable homeowners who qualify for Warmer Kiwi Homes grants to top them up. There’s a maximum amount of $700 per home for ceiling and underfloor insulation. Together with the Warmer Kiwi Homes grant, it should be enough to cover the total costs.”



The 12-month initiative builds on the Trust’s long-standing commitment to help low-income families, young children and the elderly in its communities to live in warm and dry homes. This includes working closely with other government funders such as the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority to subsidise insulation costs.



“The benefits of home insulation are huge, and not only in comfort,” says Mr Gwilliam. “Homes that aren’t properly insulated are expensive to heat, so we’re helping to reduce people’s power bills too.



“If this programme is successful and there’s ongoing demand, we’ll certainly consider extending it in the future,” he says. “In the meantime we encourage homeowners to find out if they qualify for a Warmer Kiwi Homes grant. Small improvements can make a big difference, and we’re delighted to play a part in improving people’s lives.”



Information on the Warmer Kiwi Homes qualifying criteria and the Hutt Mana Charitable Trust grants is available by contacting EnergySmart or the Sustainability Trust.







