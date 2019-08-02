National Gardening Week - Flower Power

21-28 October 2019

Colour your world – or even just your neighbourhood. The call is out to New Zealanders to bring back flowers and create a riot of colour in gardens this October for National Gardening Week.

Flowers are not just decorative. They provide food for the bees and butterflies. They taste good in salads and teas and for centuries, flowers have been used to heal.

To get you started with flower-bombing your garden – or an area in your local neighbourhood that needs a splash of colour - Yates is lending a helping hand. Just register online at www.yates.co.nz/nationalgardeningweek between 1st and 14th October to receive a free packet of seeds from Yates flower range including flowers for colour, flowers for the bees and butterflies and flowers that are perfect for picking. And the free seed offer is timed perfectly for the October school holidays to get kids into the garden for hours of flower fun.

National Gardening Week aims to foster a love of gardening with a focus on growing not only plants but friendships, good health, strong communities and closer connections with nature. Whether it’s a few pots on the balcony, a small patch or an extensive garden, everyone can experience the joy of gardening.







