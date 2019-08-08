Jenny Condie standing for Wellington mayor

Dr Jenny Condie is excited to announce her candidacy for the 2019 elections for Mayor of Pōneke Wellington city.

“To rise to the challenges of the future we all need to pitch in. Offering my skills as mayor is how I’m doing my part to futureproof Wellington for my kids.”

Jenny is a blue-green with a background in business and government. She has a PhD in accounting and entrepreneurship, and has worked at The Treasury.

“I’m a total nerd,” she admitted. “I’m someone who reads every line in a page full of numbers. I joked that my campaign slogan could be ‘Vote for Condie - she reads the fine print.’”

Jenny entered politics as a list candidate and Tax Spokesperson for The Opportunities Party in the 2017 election.

“I love teaching at University, but when I became a mum, I felt driven to get stuck in making the world better for my boys in concrete ways. I know it sounds super cheesy, but cliches exist for a reason!”

As mayor, Jenny will work across the left-right divide to improve business productivity in Wellington, while leading the city to a low-carbon future.

“I’m concerned about low productivity, climate change, housing affordability, and mental health. The good news is research from the Productivity Commission shows that the solutions to many of these problems are the same. We need compact neighbourhoods with frequent transit between them and public spaces, where we bump into each other to create social cohesion and business innovation.”

Jenny will focus on investing in projects and infrastructure that will deliver long-term future benefits for Wellington.

“Wellington can and should borrow more to pay for essential infrastructure, but we must not waste that funding on a spending spree of desirable but non-essential items. For example, I think having a world-class music venue at the Town Hall would be great, but having a central library is essential.”

A campaign launch and fundraising event will be held at Chipmunks Tawa on 24 August at 5pm. This will be a child-friendly event. Since the decisions we make now will affect our kids for decades to come, Jenny wanted kids and their parents to feel welcome at her campaign launch.





