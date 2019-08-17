Horowhenua Flooding Event - Media Update 3.15pm

Horowhenua District Emergency Operations Centre was activated at approximately 1.30pm 17 August 2019.

This was due to flooding in Levin and Ōhau.

Roads that are currently closed are:

- Easton Way

- Okarito Avenue

- Newport Street

- Buller Road

NZTA have also been informed that part of State Highway 1, on Oxford Street near the Mobil service station, is flooded and recommended that it is closed.

Contractors and Council Officers are responding to calls for sandbags, which are being provided to residences at risk.

There have been reports of properties that have been flooded, however Officers are touching base with residents and so far no one has had to be evacuated.

It is requested that the public stay off the roads, particularly in North East Levin. We are also asking the community to check on their neighbours, friends and family to see if they are ok.

If assistance is needed urgently to call the Emergency Operations Centre on 06 366 1059, or Council’s Main line on 06 366 0999.

Another update will be provided at 4.30pm

