Richie Barnett contests Howick subdivsion



Community stalwart and national sports icon, Richie Barnett will stand for Local Board at this year’s Auckland elections. He will be running as a C&R - Communities & Residents candidate for the Howick subdivision of the Howick Local Board.

Richie has lived with his wife and two children in Howick for many years while representing New Zealand as a Kiwis Rugby League Captain. His long history representing our country internationally in a range of high performing sporting teams means he is passionate about our communities' interests in sports and recreation.

Independent Board member of ‘Te Ira’, Neuro Linguistic Practitioner and Sky Sports commentator of 1o years, Richie founded a charity to support youth development and personal life coaching. He is passionate about helping people reach their full potential, having run programs in local schools and businesses.

“I love celebrating our unique Howick culture and strongly believe people are the back bone of our community. I look forward to the opportunity of serving our residents and ensuring they have an experienced and local voice,” says Richie.

Richie's leadership and governance acumen will be an asset to the local board. Joining him on the C&R Howick Local Board ticket are Pakuranga subdivision candidates Garry Boles, Katrina Bungard and David Collings, and Botany subdivision candidates Nivedita Sharma Vij, Bob Wichman and Peter Young.

C&R is the most experienced political group in Auckland local government. As a centre-right organisation, its values include local community-focused decision-making, responsible budget management and growth at an affordable pace. C&R will introduce new ways of funding infrastructure, and will keep Auckland moving by placing much greater scrutiny on Auckland Transport.

