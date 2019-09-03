Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

EMA clear on top priorities for local government

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 9:17 am
Press Release: EMA

The EMA today is recommending a regionalised approach by upper North Island councils to solving local government issues highlighted in its discussion paper ahead of the October 12 local body elections.

Making the Golden Triangle Work looks at the five key issues facing the region: infrastructure, transport, housing, water, and the one that is needed to address all the rest, funding.

EMA chief executive Brett O’Riley says that unfortunately little progress has been made on these issues across its member business region from Taupo north since the 2016 local body elections.

"These issues are not new, they have just become much more pressing. Successive local and central governments have underspent on infrastructure in our fast growing cities and under-pressure regions," he says.

"The answer to funding all of this can’t be rates, but neither can it be simply holding a hand out to central government, although it certainly has a part to play."

The EMA believes that in order for its membership region to function as the true ‘golden triangle’ that drives New Zealand’s economic and population growth, a coordinated approach by local government is needed.

"Taking the planning, development and co-ordination of growth along the Auckland-Hamilton Expressway as an example, this could replicated along corridors from Whangarei to the south and Hamilton east across to Tauranga and onward to Whatatane," Mr O’Riley says.

Similarly, with transport the EMA suggests a delivery agency is formed for the Auckland Transport Alignment Project (ATAP), and priority given to building the third and fourth rail mains for Auckland as well as a fast transport link to the airport by the America’s Cup and APEC in 2021.

Councils also need to consider their own answers to water services, which are currently highly fractured with inconsistent standards, before central government impose a regime that will be out of council control says Mr O’Riley.

There are also some significant new opportunities in Northland around Northport, and with a potential extension to or relocation of Whangarei Airport.

As for housing, he says this is particularly pressing in Tauranga, where councils must free up further land for development as there are fewer than 1000 sections left in one of the country’s fastest growing cities.

"The major sticking point with all these issues is funding. The Government can unlock new funding tools, but councils also need to help themselves and remove ideologically-driven opposition to Public Private Partnerships, Mixed Ownership Models and asset recycling."

"They also have an important role to play in other pinch points in infrastructure development, for example consenting in relation to quarrying and storage of materials."


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ensuring Boris Gets Blamed For Brexit

In the face of Boris Johnson’s latest provocations, the best response for Remainers and Tory rebels alike would be… to do nothing at all.

Everyone needs to step back and let Johnson have his ‘no deal’ Brexit, since that’s the only way of making sure that the current Tory leadership gets to wear the consequent turmoil. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 