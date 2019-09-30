Wreckage of light plane found in Tararuas

30 September 2019



Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre NZ (RCCNZ) has confirmed that wreckage of the light plane missing in the Tararua mountains has been found and, tragically, the two men on board have not survived.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of the two men,” said RCCNZ Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, Dave Wilson.

RCCNZ has responsibility for search and rescue operations for overdue aircraft.

Police have advised the next of kin and will now make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.





