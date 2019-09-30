Wreckage of light plane found in Tararuas
Monday, 30 September 2019, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand
Wreckage of light plane found in Tararuas
30 September 2019
Maritime NZ’s Rescue
Coordination Centre NZ (RCCNZ) has confirmed that wreckage
of the light plane missing in the Tararua mountains has been
found and, tragically, the two men on board have not
survived.
“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the
families of the two men,” said RCCNZ Search and Rescue
Mission Coordinator, Dave Wilson.
RCCNZ has responsibility
for search and rescue operations for overdue
aircraft.
Police have advised the next of kin and will now
make enquiries on behalf of the
Coroner.
