Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Diversity lacking among Auckland councillors

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 5:44 pm
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

An ongoing study led by Dr Karen Webster at Auckland University of Technology (AUT) reveals incremental change in the descriptive representation of Aucklanders at local government. Analysis of who stood across three electoral cycles (2013, 2016, 2019) demonstrates a downward trend in the proportion of European and male candidates, from 84 to 71 percent and 64 to 58 percent in that order.

In this year’s Auckland local elections, Māori candidates doubled to 10 percent. While 11 percent of Auckland’s population identify as Māori, they comprised just five percent of candidates in the previous local elections. There was also an increase in Asian candidates, from eight to nine percent (compared to 23 percent of Auckland’s population), but Pacific candidates dropped by a third, from 13 to eight percent (compared to 15 percent of Aucklanders).

Dr Webster says it is encouraging to see more Māori candidates standing. This may be a move from Māori to strengthen their role in governance alongside the influence of the Māori Statutory Board.

However, one has to ask whether Pacific people feel that their voices have been heard on council, and whether facilities and services in their communities have improved, she says.

Auckland Council consists of a mayor, the governing body (20 councillors elected from 13 wards), and 149 members of 21 local boards, who make decisions on matters local to their communities.

Women’s representation at the ward level has more or less stagnated at around 35 percent of elected councillors (compared to 51 percent of Aucklanders). However, there is an upward trend in the proportion of women standing for Auckland local government, from 36 to 42 percent, across the three electoral cycles. And, women gained critical mass on local boards, winning more than half of the seats and half of the leadership positions in the last local elections.

This year, the rate of women standing as councillors increased, from 30 to 35 percent. But there appears to be an early disadvantage at the local board level, with women candidates down 62 to 43 percent.

Only four local boards have a higher proportion of candidates who are women – Albert-Eden (72 percent), Great Barrier (57 percent), Maungakiekie-Tamaki (56) and Waitemata (55). The lowest are Franklin (32 percent), Howick (27 percent) and Orakei (27 percent).

“These findings emphasis the need to overcome the barriers faced by women and ethnic minority groups contesting seats across large amalgamated Auckland electoral boundaries,” says Dr Webster.

“The representation gap is not surprising, but there is a glimmer of hope that Auckland is taking small steps forward to becoming more descriptively representative of its super diverse population.”

The challenge will be keeping pace with the region’s changing demographic, she says.

By 2038, it is estimated that Auckland’s population will be European (48 percent), Asian (35 percent), Pacific (17 percent) and Māori (12 percent).


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland University of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians.

Rebecca MacFie’s book on Pike River was a case in point, and Peter Dyer’s new book Rottenomics about the ‘leaky buildings’ saga (“the single largest market failure in New Zealand history”) deserves to rank right alongside it. Both books, and both disasters, share a common origin in the ideological excesses of New Zealand’s free market reforms of the 1980s. More>>

 
 

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

Up To One Million People In Lower North Island: Tū Ora Compass Over Data Breach

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with Tū Ora Compass Health Primary Health Organisation (PHO) following confirmation of illegal cyber access to its computer system. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 