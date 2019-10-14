Preliminary results: Change to Waikato constituency
Monday, 14 October 2019, 8:30 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council
Saturday’s votes have been counted and signal a
change is possible to one of the two councillors elected to
the Waikato general constituency.
Fred Lichtwark is
now leading Keith Holmes by 38 votes for Waikato Regional
Council. However, special votes are still to be counted and
will be available by Friday, 19 October at the latest.
Pamela Storey continues to have the most votes at 7759,
followed by Mr Lichtwark on 6917 and Mr Holmes on 6879.
Richard Gee finished the weekend with 1958 votes.
The council is still waiting on some ballot box results
for the Thames-Coromandel and Waihou constituencies.
Official results will be published by Friday at www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/elections.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington
For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).
Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.
To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>