Preliminary results: Change to Waikato constituency



Saturday’s votes have been counted and signal a change is possible to one of the two councillors elected to the Waikato general constituency.

Fred Lichtwark is now leading Keith Holmes by 38 votes for Waikato Regional Council. However, special votes are still to be counted and will be available by Friday, 19 October at the latest.

Pamela Storey continues to have the most votes at 7759, followed by Mr Lichtwark on 6917 and Mr Holmes on 6879. Richard Gee finished the weekend with 1958 votes.

The council is still waiting on some ballot box results for the Thames-Coromandel and Waihou constituencies.

Official results will be published by Friday at www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/elections.



