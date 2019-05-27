Business and HR leader Kirsten Nevill-Manning celebrated



New Zealand’s most prestigious celebration of individual achievement, the Kea World Class New Zealand (WCNZ) Awards, has today announced its second trio of 2019 award recipients.

Among the winners is globally recognised HR professional, Kirsten Nevill-Manning, who is being honoured for her extensive philanthropic work, including with non-profit organisations, Acumen and the Robin Hood Foundation.

Kirsten is the Vice President of People Operations, IT and Facilities at Teachers Pay Teachers, a New York-based online educational marketplace, which connects and enables teachers to share original education resources.

Prior to her current role, she led international recruitment and expansion for both Google and Facebook. During her five years at Facebook, she was responsible for hiring thousands of people, helping to open offices in the US, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Europe. At Google, she was the first Manager of International Staffing, leading the international expansion teams into new regions including New Zealand, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Kirsten is married to computer engineer and former Kea World Class New Zealand Award recipient Craig Nevill-Manning.

Kea Global CEO Craig Donaldson says the WCNZ Awards are about recognising leading New Zealanders whose outstanding accomplishments are enhancing New Zealand’s reputation on the world map.

“This year’s second round of WCNZ winners have all helped to further improve New Zealand’s global reputation. I am thrilled to recognise their brilliance and accomplishments, and the WCNZ Awards is a great opportunity to share their inspiring journeys.”







In addition to Kirsten, the other Kea WCNZ winners announced today included entrepreneur and innovator Fady Mishriki, and renowned neurologist and neuroscientist Christopher Shaw.

Fady Mishriki, founder and former CEO of PowerbyProxi is being acknowledged for his significant and ongoing contribution to the global technology and business ecosystem including establishing PowerbyProxi into a global leader in wireless power technologies and culminating its acquisition by Apple in 2017.

Christopher Shaw, Professor of Neurology and Neurogenetics at King’s College in London is being recognised for his exceptional contribution to medicine and neuroscience. Christopher is responsible for having led ground-breaking research which led to the identification of many genes that, when mutated, cause amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, AKA motor neuron disease) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). His team are turning now from discovery to treatment by launching a spin-out company with an ambitious programme of novel gene therapies.

Further WCNZ winners announced earlier this month include Allbirds entrepreneur Tim Brown, business leader Rachel Taulelei, and scientist and entrepreneur Elizabeth Iorns.

They, along with the Supreme and Friend of New Zealand Award winners, will be recognised at an Award ceremony held at Auckland’s SKYCITY Convention Centre on Thursday 20th June. Tickets to the award ceremony can be purchased here.

Each World Class New Zealand Award winner will receive a Tall Poppy statuette, designed by Weta Workshop co-founder and 2009 Supreme Award winner Sir Richard Taylor.

Established in 2003, the WCNZ Awards provide a platform that recognise inspirational, world Kiwis and friends who are making outstanding contributions to New Zealand’s international reputation.



