Government Should Should Pull Plug On Tech Sector Handouts

Responding to calls from tech sector group KiwiSaaS for millions of dollars in corporate welfare to be renewed, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“A special interest group calling for corporate welfare isn’t exactly news, but Judith Collins needs to hold firm and not cave in to crony capitalism.

“Governments shouldn’t be using taxpayers money trying to pick winners or propping up fashionable industries like SaaS with handouts.

“If the government wants to put a rocket under New Zealand businesses, then the tried-and-true way to do that is just getting out of their way. Cut red tape and deliver businesses tax relief across the board. For SaaS companies, introducing full expensing would be a far better way to foster investment and growth than government subsidies.”

