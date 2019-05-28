DLA Piper's role in the transaction of the year



A landmark multi-jurisdictional transaction, advised on by DLA Piper, has won the M&A Transaction of the Year Award at the 2019 INFINZ Awards - the sale of Seequent to Accel-AKKR, and the subsequent Seequent acquisition of Geosoft.

Reuben Woods, corporate M&A partner, led the team at DLA Piper New Zealand that advised Accel-KKR on what was its first investment in New Zealand. Head of Finance, Katie Carson and partner Michael Thompson, led the debt funding. Senior Associates Sam Wilson and Pavanie Edirisuriya also worked on the matter.

DLA Piper offices in each of Seequent's key jurisdictions, including Canada, the UK, Australia, South Africa, the USA, Russia, Peru, Chile and Brazil also worked on the transaction.

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers across the world, DLA Piper is able to executes cross-border global deals while supporting clients across all stages of their transactions. For the ninth consecutive year in 2018, DLA Piper earned the top global legal advisor ranking for overall M&A deal volume.

The firm’s global M&A practice was involved in more than 671 transactions worldwide valued at approximately US$182 billion last year.









© Scoop Media

