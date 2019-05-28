Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - May 28, 2019

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 9:03 am
XE Morning Update

The NZDUSD opens lower at 0.6542 this morning.

Trade tensions between the US and China kept growth currencies, such as the NZD and AUD, under pressure. US President Donald Trump said he was “not yet ready” to make a deal with China and hinted the two economic giants are far from a trade agreement.

The EUR struggled to hold earlier gains as investor relief at the limited success for Eurosceptic parties in European parliamentary elections was offset by a decline in the share of seats held by the biggest blocs. The election results have dented the hopes of anti-immigration, anti-Brussels parties.

The yields on NZ 2-year Government bonds fell to a record low of 1.325% on Monday, as the markets continue to wager on another 0.25% rate cut by the RBNZ in the coming months. This is helping to keep a lid on the NZD.

The GBP fell, as sentiment remain negative, ahead of Theresa May’s departure from the Prime Minister’s office amid continuing Brexit uncertainty.

There is no data released scheduled on the domestic calendar today.

Tomorrow will be more interesting with the RBNZ Financial Stability Report, two speeches from RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr, along with ANZ Business Confidence figures.

Global equity markets were higher on the day - Dow +0.4%, S&P 500 +0.1%, FTSE +0.7%, DAX +0.5%, CAC +0.4, Nikkei +0.3%, Shanghai +1.4%.

Gold prices gained 0.1%% to USD$1,285 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices jumped 2.1% to US$59.17 per barrel.

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

