Vodafone honoured by Workplace Health and Safety Awards

Vodafone honoured by win at Workplace Health and Safety Awards

Tuesday 28 May, 2019

Vodafone is honoured to have won in tonight’s 2019 New Zealand Workplace Health and Safety Awards.

The event drew leaders from around the country to celebrate and recognise best practise for workplaces preventing work injury and ill-health. Vodafone won in the “Best Initiative to Promote Better Worker Health” category which recognised its Manaaki support network as a best in class initiative.

Vodafone’s Health, Safety and Wellbeing manager Max Riley says the company is delighted by the win.

“Our team is beyond ecstatic to receive this award as acknowledgement of our employee-lead support network. The idea behind the Manaaki Support Network was to build an empowered group of people from all levels of Vodafone to best put Vodafone’s wellbeing policies into practise.

“While many organisations have members of staff their people can approach for a single area – domestic violence, bullying, and harassment for example – Vodafone created a network that would recognise how these issues interrelate and impact health and wellbeing.

“We’re delivering on a big kaupapa here – tackling mental health and wellbeing. Our CEO and Human Resources director have a huge passion and interest in this space. It was really important for us to get it right and deliver something meaningful for our employees, which this award is a testament to,” Riley said.

