Be prepared for house flooding this winter



Water seeping through the walls, soaked flooring and damaged upholstery - nope, this isn't a visual from a horror movie, but a potential scenario you can walk into if a pipe bursts in your house. We know what you’re thinking - this will never happen to me. However, burst pipes are one of the most common household emergencies in Australia.

Flooding can cause serious damage to your property, affecting walls, ceilings, floors and furniture. Depending on the extent of the damage, and the design of the property, different equipment may be required.

But don’t stress, in times of crisis and flooding emergencies, Kennards Hire’s quick and easy, DIY pump, blower dryer and dehumidifier offer the perfect solution. Not only will these products save the day, but also your time and money!

To save your house from a watery situation follow these 4 crucial steps:

1. Turn off your water main

If a pipe has burst on your property, you will most likely hear water dripping or spraying. Locate the pipe, assess the area and then completely switch off your water supply. Then, head back over to open your taps to drain the remaining water from the system.







2. Pump it

Now that you’ve prevented the flooding from getting worse, it’s time to deal with the watery mess. Drying out your property is the first step in any clean-up operation. Depending on the extent of the flooding, you may require pumps to help remove trapped water and clear pools that may have formed.

Be your own hero and hire a convenient and professional pump from Kennards Hire to efficiently dewater areas in your home. A high performance, portable pump makes it easy for you to suck the water out of multiple rooms in a fast and efficient manner.

3. Turn up the blower dryer

After the water has been pumped out, a blower dryer should be used to remove any excess moisture. To achieve the best possible result for your space, and more importantly, save yourself time and energy, hire a blower dryer from your local Kennards Hire branch. The residential blower dryer generates large volumes of air, rapidly drying flooring, walls and ceilings - preventing mildew setting in. It’s easy to set up, thanks to its quick release kickstand, and has three settings to control speed, giving you the power to tailor the rate at which you want to dry your room.

Used in conjunction with a dehumidifier, this high-power blower dryer will efficiently remove moisture content in any room and save your home from potential mould and bacteria growth.

4. Take away the remaining dampness with a dehumidifier

Say goodbye to any remaining moisture by using a dehumidifier. These handy machines will prevent your wallpaper from peeling, protect home electronics, preserve documents and keep any odours at bay!

Kennards Hire’s industrial strength dehumidifier is the perfect choice to reduce dampness and moisture in the air. Boasting a convenient, automatic pump, complete with a drain hose and a highly manoeuvrable design, this machine makes it a breeze for you to complete drying out your space.

Expert tip: Dehumidifiers work best in enclosed areas, so if the moisture is confined to a certain area, such as a bedroom or bathroom, place the dehumidifier inside and close doors and windows.

Whether your overabundance of moisture occurred after a heavy bout of rain, a burst pipe or a tap accidentally left running - recovery doesn’t have to be a headache. By using the right equipment from your local Kennards Hire branch, you can dry and clean your property quickly and safely. Remember, when an emergency strikes - don’t sweat it, Kennards Hire it.

For more information or to find your nearest branch visit https://www.kennardshire.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

