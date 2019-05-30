Advanced Security Awarded Axis Partner of the Year Award

30th May 2019

Advanced Security Awarded Axis Partner of the Year Award for New Zealand

Advanced Security, New Zealand’s largest and leading electronic security integrator, has been recognised with the top award for New Zealand at the recent Axis Communications Annual Oceania Axis Partner Summit. The summit was recently held in Australia’s Hamilton Island.

Advanced Security was awarded the ‘Partner of the Year Award for New Zealand’, recognising the Advanced Security’s breadth in the market. The business operates across 15 vertical markets including government, energy, infrastructure, banking, retail, technology, and healthcare.

Axis Communications is a leading manufacturer of closed-circuit television cameras for the security and video surveillance industries. Advanced Security has been a long-term provider of Axis product solutions.

Advanced Security has a unique product and service offering in the market comprising of electronic security, information technology, as well as an extensive range of new innovative products. The business is a Microsoft Gold Partner with specialist capability in cloud and cyber security.

In 2014 the business founded a dedicated technology incubator and this works with corporates and government agencies helping to position them for the future. The group has extensive capability inhouse including mechatronics engineers, software developers, electronic engineers, and has technical alliances with several leading global technology companies.







About Advanced Security

Advanced Security is wholly owned by TPT Group and since inception the Group has acquired ten businesses, has had eight successful start-ups, with two more currently underway. The Group is celebrating 20 years in business this year, is proudly New Zealand owned, and is passionate about building a great business.

Advanced Security operate 13 offices across New Zealand and within the group a total of 18 offices.

TPT Group has a focus of future innovation and believes that’s such businesses, solutions and products result in great customer outcomes, new careers, and job security, that can only be great for New Zealand.

TPT Group today owns businesses in the electronic security, SaaS, technology, finance & leasing, information technology, asset inspection, and commercial industrial property sectors.

Businesses include Advanced Security Group, Technology Leasing (NZ) Limited, Promessa Property Group Limited, ASGSPL Limited, ASG Technologies Limited, VigilAir Limited, Asset Insight Limited, IT Engine and TPT Group Investments Limited.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

