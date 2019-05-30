Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jersey Cows Star in new Single-Breed Milk Launch

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Lewis Road Creamery


Lewis Road Creamery today launched a new range of milk sourced solely from Jersey cows, as it unveiled the first single-breed standard milk to go on sale in supermarkets nationwide.

“The Jersey cow is rightly famous for her milk. It is richer, creamier, with higher butterfat and a more velvety texture,“ said Peter Cullinane. “A single-breed milk really lets those qualities shine.”

Mr Cullinane said as a dairy producing nation, New Zealanders deserved to have access to the best possible drinking milk, free from PKE and permeate.

“We’re delighted that Jersey milk is in the spotlight,” said Alison Gibb from Jersey New Zealand. “This has been a long time coming – I was always envious when travelling overseas and seeing the fuss that was made of pure Jersey milk in other countries.”

Lewis Road said single-breed milk aligned with clear trends among its increasingly sophisticated dairy consumers.

“Our customers want to know the provenance of their dairy, they want whole products that haven’t been over-processed, and they want to be able to taste that difference,” said Mr Cullinane. “With a single-breed standard Jersey milk we can do all those things, and at a more accessible price for consumers.”

As well as a higher butterfat content, Jersey milk contains less water, less lactose and high levels of calcium.

“We’ve gone to huge effort to segregate the supply coming from our Jersey herd and to leave it as untouched as possible from the shed to the shelf,” said Mr Cullinane.



In standard dairy industry practice, milk producers mix the milk from various breeds of cow, break the combined product apart, then reassemble it using permeate to create a standardized protein content.

“We’re providing milk the way it used to taste, before everyone started chasing cheap and bland volume,” said Mr Cullinane, pointing out the new range’s authentic taste was a fitting way for the company to celebrate World Milk Day on June 1st.

The range is permeate-free, PKE-free and bottled in the brand’s award-winning recyclable rPET bottles made from 100% recycled plastic.

Lewis Road Creamery Jersey Milk is available in Homogenised (blue top), Non-Homogenised (silver top) and Light (light blue top). They each come in 1.5l or 750ml bottles with an RRP of $5.75 and $3.49 respectively. The range is available nationwide from 1 June.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Lewis Road Creamery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 