Taste Fix A Decade In The Making: WCF And Fix & Fogg Release Knockout Bar

Wellington, 26 April 2024 - Ten years after putting New Zealand’s tastiest laneway on the map, Wellington Chocolate Factory and Fix & Fogg are today releasing a limited-edition bar celebrating their shared history and love for all things chocolate and peanut butter.

The new Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Bar is a heavyweight contender weighing 90 grams. Generously adorned with Fix & Fogg’s world-famous hi-oleic nuts, its addictive taste and crunch are followed by smooth, dark Wellington Chocolate Factory (WCF) chocolate that will tempt even the most disciplined chocolate lovers to devour it in one knockout round.

The two iconic Wellington food producers first met a decade ago when looking for space to grow their businesses. Gabe Davidson, WCF co-founder, says he fell in love with the old Hannah’s Shoe Factory in Eva Street while Roman & Andrea Jewell, Fix & Fogg’s founders, were growing their business beyond weekend farmers’ markets.

“We’d become friends with Roman and Andrea, who were looking for somewhere to launch Fix & Fogg,” says Gabe.

“We explored the idea of working together from the same premises before the opportunity arose for them to lease the groovy little subterranean site opposite us. They had a brilliant vision to transform this space into their first factory, with the (now nostalgic) window to serve their products and the best peanut butter toast ever,” he says.

Roman Jewell says a lot was happening in Wellington’s food and drink space at the time, built on the back of some great coffee companies like Coffee Supreme and Havana Coffee and a thriving hospitality scene.

“In 2014, our little business turned up in the Eva Street laneway a short while after Six Barrel Soda, Goldings Free Dive, the Wellington Chocolate Factory, and the OG of the area - Pizza Pomodoro. We'd come from local farmer's markets and were all small businesses grouping together to try and grow our brands.

“A lot has happened since then, but we've been lucky to have had a great and formative chapter at Eva Street. I'm pleased to see it continue to evolve with other great local businesses staking their spot on the laneway: Mr Go's and Shelly Bay Bakery, to name a few,” he says.

The Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Bar is the second collaboration between WCF and Fix & Fogg. The first, a peanut butter and jelly single bar, was released ‘way back in the day.’ The new bar features Vanuatu cocoa slathered in Fix & Fogg peanuts inspired by its Super Crunchy Peanut Butter.

Roman says the best part about making the bar was getting the taste just right.

“This bar went through a bunch of different variations and lots of taste testing in both camps, but there are no complaints there! We're so happy with the final product. It's delivered on all fronts - a hint of salt to balance the sweetness of the WCF dark chocolate topped with a generous layer of our signature Super Crunchy golden roasted peanuts,” he says.

Gabe says being part of Eva Street - infamously known as ‘New Zealand’s tastiest laneway’ - has been pivotal to WCF’s success.

“The culture that grew around us - along with the support we’ve received from locals and people exploring our city - has been vital in our journey. Epic events like Cuba Dupa and Chocstock continue to bring the laneway alive; we’re so happy to be a part of the community here a decade on and tell a new story about Eva Street through the release of this bar with Fix & Fogg,” he says.

To celebrate the Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Bar and Eva Street, WCF and Fix & Fogg are hosting breakfast at WCF from 8 am Thursday, 2 May. Free toasted sourdough from Shelly Bay Bakery, covered in Fix & Fogg’s Super Crunchy Peanut Butter and melted WCF chocolate, will be available while stocks last. Filter coffee from Coffee Supreme will also be available.

WCF x Fix & Fogg’s Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Bar is $13.50 and can be purchased online and in-store at WCF. The bar will also be available at Moore Wilson’s, Farro Fresh and selected retailers nationwide.

Small but mighty with a dream of creating a better-tasting world, Wellington Chocolate Factory makes some of the world’s highest-quality, ethical chocolate, guaranteed to take you on a taste adventure from the first bite. Working to ensure a sweeter future for those growing their amazing cocoa beans, they are New Zealand’s original bean-to-bar chocolate maker. Based in Eva Street Wellington, they offer tours choc-full of chocolate goodness and the chance to watch the bean-to-bar magic happen at their delicious factory. To find out more, visit www.wcf.co.nz

