XE Morning Update - June 4, 2019

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 9:13 am
The NZDUSD opens higher at 0.6598 this morning.

The USD has been under selling pressure, pushing the NZDUSD higher, after data shows factory activity in the US slowed. Such growth indicators are likely to deteriorate further as trade tariffs weigh on global commerce and hinder business and consumer sentiment. This, in turn, has raised expectations the US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in the coming months and please President Trump in the process.

The US interest rate market has now priced in excess of 0.75% of rate cuts over the next 12 months. If seen, this is will place significant downwards pressure on the USD.

Global trade tensions remain elevated. The US has threatened to raise tariffs on Mexican imports, unless they control illegal immigration into the US, and remove preferential trade treatment for India. This is on top of increased tariffs on Chinese imports.

Brexit related angst and terrible UK manufacturing figures has kept downwards pressure on the GBP

NZ quarterly Overseas Trade Index will be released at 10:45am. The Reserve Bank of Australia has an interest rate setting meeting at 4:30pm – they are expected to lower the Cash Rate by 0.25% to 1.25%.

Global equity markets were mixed on the day - Dow -0.3%, S&P 500 -0.6%, FTSE +0.3%, DAX +0.6%, CAC +0.7, Nikkei -1.0%, Shanghai -0.3%.

Gold prices jumped 1.1% to a 3-month high of USD$1,326 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices dropped 1.3% to US$52.80 per barrel.
LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

