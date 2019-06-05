Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PINZ2019 Fourth international speaker confirmed

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

The Primary Industries New Zealand Summit has made a late addition to its international speaker line-up for the primary sector’s first ever industry wide conference next month.

The Primary Industries New Zealand Summit is on July 1-2, at Te Papa in Wellington. The conference is a joint venture partnership between Federated Farmers and Conferenz.

Professor Colm O’Donnell is Full Professor of Biosystems & Food Engineering and Head of the University College of Dublin’s School of Biosystems & Food Engineering in Ireland.

He’s ranked in the top 1% of highly cited researchers by Thomson Reuters and is also ranked globally regarding the impact of his research in the agritech domain.

Colm will be delivering high level commentary on:

-What sustainability means for agriculture, food and the Primary Industries;

-The benefits of the circular economy; and

-Solutions and pathways to achieving food sustainability for New Zealand’s population

"We are delighted that Colm will be joining us at the Summit alongside our stellar lineup of national and international speakers and experts," Federated Farmers CEO Terry Copeland says.

Other key speakers include:

-OECD’s Director of Trade and Agriculture, Ken Ash

-Nestle’s Corporate Head of Agriculture, Hans Johr

-John Deere’s Intelligent Solutions Group Senior Staff Engineer, Broughton Boydell

-New Zealand’s Minister for Agriculture, Biosecurity, Food Safety and Rural Communities, Hon Damien O’Connor

-Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu’s Kaiwhakahaere, Lisa Tumahai

-New Zealand Trade and Enterprise’s New Zealand Story Director, Rebecca Smith

Earlybird registration for PINZ2019 closes at 5pm this Friday. Go to: https://primaryindustries.co.nz/.

ENDS




