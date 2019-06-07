Māori business profits continue strong growth

7 June 2019

He kaha tonu te whanaketanga o ngā huamoni mā ngā umanga Māori

E ai ki te kōrero a Tatauranga Aotearoa i te rā nei, ko te tuwhenetanga moni i mua i te tāke o ngā umanga whakaruruhau Māori mō 2017 he tata ki te $720 miriona, he ekenga tēnei ki tētahi rekoata, hoki rā anō ki 2012.

I puta tēnei huamoni i runga i ngā whiwhinga moni ā-tau o te $3.4 piriona, kāore he tino rerekētanga mai i 2016.

Ko ngā umanga whakaruruhau Māori he umanga e whakahaere ana i ngā rawa Māori i puritia ā-iwitia ana. Ko ētahi he kamupene ahuwhenua nui kē atu, kamupene ngahere nui kē atu, kamupene ika nui kē atu, heke iho ki ngā tarati whenua iti.

He mea hira te wāhi ki ngā umanga Māori me te whanaketanga Māori mō te ōhanga o Aotearoa nui tonu, me ōna hononga hōhonu ki te whenua me te moana,” te kī a te kaiwhakahaere pūkete mātāmua ā-motu, a Gary Dunnet.

I utua e ngā umanga whakaruruhau Māori he utunga ā-tau, ā-wiki hoki o tōna $470 miriona ki āna kaimahi i te tau 2017, i āhua iti iho i te tau 2016, engari 36 ōrau te pikinga ake i tō 2012.

I piki ake ngā rawa o ngā umanga whakaruruhau Māori mā te 6 ōrau i te tau 2017 ki te $20.1 piriona. Mai i 2012, kua piki ngā rawa mā tōna $6 piriona, ko te nuinga ake he 40 ōrau.

Kua piki ake te wāhanga o ngā rawa e tupu haere ana nō ngā umanga whakaruruhau Māori, he tohu tēnei o te pikinga ake o te kaha ā-pūtea. Ko te wāhanga o ngā pūtea nō ngā kaipupuru hea, ngā rangatira rānei, i tae ki te $14 piriona i te tau 2017, he tino kakenga ake mai i te $9.6 piriona i te tau 2012.







He tino kaitakoha ngā umanga whakaruruhau Māori ki te ōhanga Māori, engari kei waho i ēnei whika ko ētahi atu umanga Māori, nā te mea he maha ngā umanga iti, āhua iti hoki kei waho, tae atu ki a ngāi Māori ko rātou anō ō rātou rangatira mahi. I pēnei ai nā te uaua o ēnei umanga ki te tautohu.

“He taiapa tēnei e tirohia ana e mātou ko ō mātou hoa kōtui i tēnei wā, hei whakapikinga mō ngā pūrongo mō ngā rā kei mua, e puta ai hoki he raraunga nui kē atu ngā mōhiotanga, he raraunga tino whānui katoa hoki." te kī a Dunnet.

Mā Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: 2017–18, i whakaputaina i tēnei rā, ka horaina tētahi kitenga whānui ki te whanaketanga, me te kahanga ōhanga nui atu o ngā umanga whakaruruhau Māori.



Māori business profits continue strong growth

Māori authority businesses’ surplus before tax was almost $720 million in 2017, a record level for figures going back to 2012, Stats NZ said today.

The surplus was achieved on an annual income of $3.4 billion, almost unchanged on 2016.

Māori authority businesses are businesses that manage Māori assets held in communal ownerships. They range from larger farming, forestry, and fisheries companies to small land trusts.

“The role of Māori business and Māori economic development is an important driver of New Zealand’s economy, with strong connections to the land and sea,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said.

Māori authority businesses paid salaries and wages of about $470 million in 2017, down slightly on 2016, but up 36 percent on 2012.

Māori authority businesses’ assets grew 6 percent in 2017 to $20.1 billion. From 2012, assets have risen by almost $6 billion, a gain of about 40 percent.

Māori authority businesses own an increasing share of their growing assets, an indication of greater financial strength. Shareholders’ funds or owners’ equity was $14 billion in 2017, up from $9.6 billion in 2012.

Māori authority businesses are key contributors to the Māori economy, but these figures exclude other types of Māori businesses, such as many small and medium-sized enterprises and self-employed Māori. This is because they are harder to reliably identify.

“This is a challenge we are actively working on with partners to improve future reports, and provide more informative and complete data,” Mr Dunnet said.

Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: 2017–18 released today provides an insight into the ongoing growth and developing economic strength of Māori authority businesses.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:

• Visit Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: 2017–18

• See Māori agricultural profits more than double

• See CSV files for download

ends

© Scoop Media

