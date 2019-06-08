Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

REINZ praises Privacy Commission's withdrawal of guidelines

Saturday, 8 June 2019, 10:33 am
Press Release: REINZ


The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is praising the decision of the Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) earlier this week to withdraw its new guidelines for landlords and property managers following the confusion that arose.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “When the new guidelines were announced a few weeks ago a number of industry bodies, including REINZ, raised concerns around a lack of consultation and some of the discrepancies between the advice issued by the OPC and other Government departments.

“Therefore, we welcome the announcement that the guidelines will be revised and reworked in consultation with the industry,” she continues.

“REINZ has a meeting with the OPC in the next week and we look forward to having some extensive discussions around how we can support these guidelines and help ensure that we maintain a balance of respecting people’s privacy but still ensuring landlords’ interests are looked after,” says Norwell.

“We hope the new, revised guidelines will provide the exact clarity and leadership the industry is looking for from the OPC,” concludes Norwell.



