Overland Footwear named Newmarket Supreme Winner and Best Innovation of the Year at Newmarket Business Awards 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday 10 June 2019

Overland Footwear Group was announced as the winner of Best Innovation of the Year, and Newmarket Supreme Winner at the 2019 Newmarket Business Awards on Friday night, up against top local and international businesses with a presence in the Newmarket area.

Shane Anselmi, Managing Director and founder of the Overland Footwear brand said of the Supreme Winner Award, “we are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded this prestigious overall award. The retail market now is more challenging than I’ve ever seen it. I just have a huge gratitude to our team for the way that they are responding in this market. Doing new things, innovating, and a huge focus on engaging our people – something that is key to us, as well as establishing and cementing a real emotional connection with our customers.



Held at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland on Friday 7th June, the Newmarket Business Awards were open to all businesses based in Newmarket, with judging taking place across 13 categories. This year saw a 20% increase in entries and has been the most competitive in the awards 8-year history. Overland Footwear Group was a finalist for 3 awards, including Best Employer, Best Retail Innovation, and Young Business Person of the Year – Mandy Tomlinson, GM Retail.

Competing against Haka Tourism Group, Kitchen Things Luxury Collection, and Vxceed Technologies (NZ) Ltd in the Best Innovation of the Year award, Overland Footwear Group was described as having “high calibre innovation, culture development, creativity, diversity and inclusion, and consistency and quality to make them stand above all others” by the judges.







This year’s independent judging panel included some of New Zealand’s most prominent business leaders and influencers, including Andy Hamilton (Icehouse), Anne Norman (James Pascoe Group), Stewart Sherriff (2degrees), Anthony Hoy Fong (Celebrity Chef), Michael Barnett (Auckland Chamber of Commerce), Sarah Dunn (NZ Retail Magazine and The Register), Wendy Thompson (Socialites), Wynnis Armour (Armour Consulting), along with two expert mystery shopper judges.

As Newmarket locals, the win comes with immense pride for Shane Anselmi and Overland Footwear Group. “Newmarket has a very fond place in my heart because we opened our very first Overland store 29 years ago in the original 277 Newmarket mall. Newmarket is very dear to us and we are excited to look towards the future.”

About Overland Footwear Group

Overland Footwear Group includes Merchant 1948, Deuce, and Mi Piaci under its house of brands, and have been perfecting footwear craftmanship, creating genuine connections and inspiring people for three generations. Their desire to bring high quality, fashionable footwear to Australasians started with a vision, which has carried through the past 70 years.

Working with suppliers, factories and craftsmen from around the globe, Overland create their carefully curated (and ever-evolving) range. The company’s vision is brought to life as they pursue the latest in style, material and fit. For their customers, visiting Merchant 1948, Deuce or Mi Piaci is not simply shopping: it’s an experience which is highlighted by the warm, caring nature of their teams, along with their unparalleled knowledge in footwear and expertise in fitting.

