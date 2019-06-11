Want to create better outcomes for yourself?



Get better outcomes with colleagues, clients, stakeholders



Do you want to improve your interactions with clients, colleagues and stakeholders? Are you experiencing toxic behaviour from people you are interacting with? Would you like tools to manage conflict in a more constructive way?

If you have answered YES to any of these questions, you'll want to attend Better Workplace Practice in Wellington or Hastings.

The aim of the workshop is to give participants the opportunity to explore their own communication style, gain some insights into communication styles they may not have previously considered, understand how power differentials impact communication, and gain skills for managing conflict in constructive and positive ways.

READ MORE



Who Should Attend



Anyone and everyone who wants to improve their interactions with clients, colleagues and stakeholders.

Those experiencing or have experienced toxic behaviour from people they are interacting with and would like tools to manage conflict in a more constructive way.

Anyone that wants to go from bad communication to better communication.

About Kathryn Burton

Kathryn's most recent work was with the Ministry of Social Development, leading the sector training as budgeting services transitioned to Building Financial Capability Providers. She continues to work with services in this area to develop front line staff's ability to incorporate a strengths-based model in their client work. Her workshops are interactive.









Dates, Locations and Pricing



Wellington - Friday 28 June 2019

St Andrew's On The Terrace

30 The Terrace, Wellington

BOOK NOW

Hastings - Friday 9 August 2019

Takarangi Conference Room, Te Taiwhenua O Heretaunga

821 Orchard Road, Hastings

BOOK NOW

One Day Workshop

Registration starts at 8.30am, workshop runs 9am- 3.30pm.

Pricing per person

Earlybird Special: $247 + GST

Standard $275 + GST

Earlybird Special

Hawke's Bay finishes - 26 July

Standard pricing applies after the Earlybird



ends

© Scoop Media

