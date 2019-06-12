Chorus network ready to tackle the Rugby World Cup

12 June 2019



Chorus network ready to tackle demands of full HD streaming of the Rugby World Cup

With just 100 days to go before the opening game of the Rugby World Cup, Chorus has confirmed its network is ready to support the streaming of the tournament in full HD for New Zealanders.

Chorus’ preparations allow for a 44 percent upsurge in traffic over the tournament period, the equivalent of bringing forward two years of network capacity growth.

Chorus' Chief Customer Officer, Ed Hyde said, “Allowing two hours of viewing per game means Kiwis could use 6GB of data on top of what they normally use. Clearly families will want to be on a fibre or VDSL connection and armed with unlimited data.”

In addition, Chorus’ work with the retail broadband providers has seen more than 2Tbps of further handover capacity added to its network. This allows for an additional 400,000 simultaneous full HD video streams ensuring traffic can flow smoothly between Chorus and the broadband retailers’ networks.

“We’ve invested heavily to maintain a congestion-free network since video streaming took off in 2015. Our preparations in advance of the Rugby World Cup mean there will be no buffering on our modern network despite the anticipated volume of simultaneous HD video streams.”

Online live coverage of the Rugby World Cup will be available to stream in New Zealand up to 1080p full high definition.

“If you’re the kind of fan who wants to see whether that knock-on was intentional or not, you’ll want to watch the game with the best possible picture quality. This means you’ll want your broadband connection performing at the highest possible capacity for the full 80-minutes of action.







"Kiwis looking for best viewing experience should connect their TV to a fibre or VDSL broadband connection. Fixed wireless, or using a mobile network for broadband at home, won't allow for full 1080p HD and the picture quality will be reduced to 720p so as not to overload the mobile network.

“We’re proud to say that Chorus’ fibre and VDSL networks are ready for live sports at Ultra HD 4K quality. While this hasn’t made it here in time for the Rugby World Cup we’re looking forward to showing what our networks can really do when live 4K sports does arrive.”

At just 100 days out from the opening match in Japan, Chorus is continuing to encourage Kiwis to get their homes connected to fibre or VDSL for the best possible viewing experience.

"There are a limited number of homes we can connect to fibre in the weeks before the tournament and we’re encouraging Kiwis to get in quick so that they can get the best possible viewing experience.

“We estimate there are now fewer than 50,000 fibre connections left before the opening game on 20 September, having connected nearly 40,000 homes since March,” said Hyde.

To check if fibre is available at your place use the address checker at chorus.co.nz.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

