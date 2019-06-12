Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fall in visitor arrivals from China in April

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 11:40 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


12 June 2019

Visitor arrivals from China were down 9,900 (21 percent) from the same month last year, reaching 36,600 in April 2019, Stats NZ said today.

This was despite the timing of Easter boosting arrivals from other countries (see Easter boosts visitor arrivals in April).

“Last year, visitor arrivals from China were buoyed by an incentive scheme from Amway, which saw an additional 6,000 visitors from China in April 2018,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

“Even taking these numbers into account, visitor numbers from China were still lower than 2017.”

Visitor arrivals from China were also down 20,400 for the year ended April 2019. However, visitors from China remain at high levels and China is still the second largest visitor market after Australia.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
• Visit International travel: April 2019
• See Easter boosts visitor arrivals in April

ends



