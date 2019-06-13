Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

McLaren sportscar sells property

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 8:46 am
Press Release: Century 21 Real Estate

Century 21 New Zealand

Thursday, 13 June 2019


It only took a few days for a North Auckland lifestyle property to be sold after it hit the headlines as coming with a free volcanic orange MP4-12C McLaren sportscar.

“As soon as the media broke the story, the property rapidly became a multi-offer situation,” says Liam Collett - owner of Century 21 Collett Realty who was marketing property with colleague Donna a'Beckett.

Mr Collett says for the new owners it was the McLaren that helped sealed the deal along with the massive potential the property has.

The McLaren MP4-12C is a sportscar designed and manufactured by McLaren Automotive. It is powered by a McLaren M838T 3.8L (3,799 cc) twin-turbo charged V8 engine. It has a top speed of approximately 333km.

The rural property at 25 Hull Road in Waitoki includes a beautifully designed three-bedroom Lockwood family home, an attractive minor dwelling, large sheds and mechanic’s workshop with roller doors, a lockable truck yard, horse stables, equestrian arena, and two ponds. Gravel races lead to paddocks on the 8.151-hectare property which also comes with six driveway access points – plus much more.

“We were on a mission to absolutely smash it out of the ballpark, but admittedly we didn’t expect the transaction to happen so quickly. Both the vendors and the purchasers are very happy with the outcome,” says Liam Collett.

“Liam Collett has once again confirmed himself as a Century 21 young gun. Combined with Donna a’Beckett’s experience and sales success, I never doubted they’d pull this one off,” says Ryan Mitchell, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand.

