100,000 customers are connected to Enable’s Chch Fibre

Christchurch’s fibre broadband provider, Enable, yesterday connected the 100,000th customer to its network. This means the number of families and businesses realising the benefits of an ultra-fast fibre broadband connection has doubled in less than two years.

“Reaching 100,000 customers connected, enjoying our services and doing the things they love online, is a huge milestone for our business,” says Enable Chief Executive, Steve Fuller.

“Over the last two years we’ve connected more than 100 customers every day – completing the physical installation of our network and turning on a fibre broadband service in someone’s home or business every five to six minutes of every day we’re working.”

Reaching the 100,000 mark means that about 6 out of 10 fixed-line broadband customer connections within our coverage area are now on Enable fibre broadband.

This coverage area includes Rangiora, Kaiapoi, Woodend, Rolleston, Lincoln, Templeton, Prebbleton, Kennedys Bush, Ohoka, Tuahiwi, Clearwater and Tai Tapu. In some of these towns, and some suburbs of Christchurch, nearly 9 out of 10 fixed-line broadband customer connections are now on fibre.

“What worries me is the number of people who have Enable fibre outside their home but are not yet connected. These people are missing out on the best broadband experience for no good reason,” says Mr Fuller.

This could turn out to be a very significant issue for some families with the Rugby World Cup being streamed online in September.

“We don’t want to see anyone in our community missing out come kick-off on 20 September because they’re still on a non-fibre connection, believe they’re on fibre when they’re not or have simply been told fibre’s not right for them,” adds Mr Fuller.

“We’re encouraging all Christchurch people to join the 100 people each day who are upgrading to Enable fibre broadband and also to avoid any rush in time for the rugby action.”









© Scoop Media

