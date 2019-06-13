One in three Kiwis plan to change jobs this FY

Hays research has revealed that 32% of New Zealanders plan to look for a new job in the next 12 months.

According to data from the recruiter’s 2019/20 Hays Salary Guide, another 26% of the more than 250 professionals surveyed said they may look but were ‘unsure’ at the time of enquiry.

The reasons? A lack of promotional opportunities tops the list, cited by 50%, followed by a lack of new challenges (47%), an uncompetitive salary (40%), poor work-life balance (28%) and poor training and development (23%).

Moreover, Hays found that only 50% are ‘very satisfied’ or ‘extremely satisfied’ in their current job. Just 56% and 63% are ‘very satisfied’ or ‘extremely satisfied’ with their current employer and direct manager respectively.

“A new financial year is fast approaching, which traditionally brings fresh activity to the jobs market as new budgets are set and employers look to add to their headcount,” says Adam Shapley, Managing Director of Hays in New Zealand.

“Financial year end, like New Year, is also a seasonal peak time of the year for people to review whether they should stay or change jobs."

“For employers, this movement of people will add to their staff retention challenges, which are already heightened in response to subdued wage growth."







“Close to one-third (31%) of employers have already told us they’ve seen their staff turnover rate rise in the last 12 months. With many people clearly not content in their current position, this figure will likely rise further as people look for a new job to improve their career prospects.”

The FY 2019/20 Hays Salary Guide is based on a survey of close to 900 employers in New Zealand, representing over 259,000 employees, in addition to a survey of over 250 New Zealanders.

Get your copy of the Hays Salary Guide by visiting www.hays.net.nz/salary-guide or contacting your local Hays office.





