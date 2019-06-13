Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waitomo and WEL Networks launch innovative EV partnership

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Waitomo Petroleum

Working in partnership, two innovative Waikato businesses – Waitomo and WEL Networks – have installed the first rapid electric vehicle (EV) charger on a Waitomo Fuel Stop.

From this week, EV users can charge up their cars at Waitomo’s Mystery Creek Fuel Stop. Located on the corner of Airport and Ohaupo Road, the new charger, is also perfectly positioned for visitors heading to Fieldays.

Installation of the rapid charger has been partly funded through an Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority (EECA) grant to grow WEL’s electric vehicle network.

Waitomo Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby says it just makes sense that two Waikato businesses support each other.

“While some might see EV vehicles as competition to our fuel business, we simply see it as complimentary. Often EV drivers have a second car for longer distance journeys. We’re all about offering Kiwis competition and choice, and by installing an EV charger, we can make Waitomo a one-stop Fuel Stop for all their needs.

“WEL’s a great Waikato business that’s passionate about supporting communities in the Waikato region like Waitomo, so if we can support them with their EV strategy, we’re stoked to be able to do that.”

WEL’s network of more than 20 EV chargers stretches across the Waikato region including Maui Street, Caro Street, Waikato Innovation Park, Hampton Downs, Te Kauwhata and Raglan.

Cameron Chapman, Innovation Engineer for WEL Networks, says “partnering with another innovative Waikato business like Waitomo Group has allowed us to expand the southern boundary of our EV network.”



“We’ve already received a positive response from EV drivers about the Mystery Creek location, which connects all areas of our region and allows us to offer new energy solutions to more drivers in our communities.”

Compatible with any electric vehicle and quick to use, customers will be able to charge their EVs for free from low to 80 per cent battery capacity in around 20 minutes - compared to a standard charger which takes around four hours.

Motorists heading to Fieldays tomorrow (Friday 14 June) in need of a fuel or charge up can visit the Mystery Creek Fuel Stop between 7.30-10.30am to warm up with a free coffee and meet some of the team from Waikato Rugby.

