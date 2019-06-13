Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Barbara Chapman appointed Deputy Chair

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 4:26 pm
Press Release: The New Zealand Initiative


Wellington (13 June 2019): The New Zealand Initiative has appointed Barbara Chapman, CNZM, as Deputy Chair of its Board of Directors. Ms Chapman, who has sat on the Initiative Board since 2017, is a former Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ASB Bank.

Ms Chapman is chair of Genesis Energy and a Board member of NZME, Fletcher Building and IAG. She is also a member of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council and a panel member of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Review.

She started her career with the Commonwealth Bank Group in 1994 in Australia, holding a number of senior executive roles in marketing, communications, human resources, retail banking, and executive leadership. In 2011, she returned to New Zealand to join ASB. She retired from her role in 2018.

In 2017, Ms Chapman was named New Zealand Business Leader of the Year; in 2019, she was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Years Honours Roll for her services to business.

“It is an honour to have Barbara as our Deputy Chair,” said Roger Partridge, Chair of The New Zealand Initiative Board. “Barbara shares our commitment to help New Zealand achieve its potential and improve the prosperity of all New Zealanders. Her wealth of knowledge of the New Zealand business sector is invaluable to the work of the Initiative. I look forward to working with her as we continue to develop solutions to the key public policy challenges facing our country.”

Ms Chapman said she is delighted to continue to support the Initiative in the role of Deputy Chair. “During my time on the Board, I have seen the positive impact their research has had on public policy debate in New Zealand. The Initiative continually strives for better outcomes for all New Zealanders, and it is a privilege to be able to contribute to their important work.”



On The New Zealand Initiative Board: Roger Partridge (Chairman), Barbara Chapman (Deputy Chair), Dr Oliver Hartwich (Executive Director, The New Zealand Initiative), Chris Quin (Chief Executive, Foodstuffs North Island), Linda Meade (Lead Partner, Deloitte Access Economics), John Judge (Independent Non-Executive Director), Matthew Cockram (Chief Executive, Cooper and Company), Neil Paviour-Smith (Managing Director, Forsyth Barr), Scott Perkins (Non-Executive Director, Brambles, Origin Energy and Woolworths), and Stephen Jennings (Chief Executive and Founder, Rendeavour).

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from The New Zealand Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Costco To Open First NZ Store At Westgate In Auckland

American multi-national discount store operator Costco Wholesale is planning to open its first New Zealand store at the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland’s north-west. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Report: Fungal Disease Claims Life Of Seventh Kākāpō

A seventh kākāpō being treated for the respiratory disease aspergillosis has died. Nora 1-A was just over 100 days old and was the sickest of the kākāpō being treated at the New Zealand Centre Conservation Medicine at Auckland Zoo. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 