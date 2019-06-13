Barbara Chapman appointed Deputy Chair



Wellington (13 June 2019): The New Zealand Initiative has appointed Barbara Chapman, CNZM, as Deputy Chair of its Board of Directors. Ms Chapman, who has sat on the Initiative Board since 2017, is a former Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ASB Bank.

Ms Chapman is chair of Genesis Energy and a Board member of NZME, Fletcher Building and IAG. She is also a member of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council and a panel member of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Review.

She started her career with the Commonwealth Bank Group in 1994 in Australia, holding a number of senior executive roles in marketing, communications, human resources, retail banking, and executive leadership. In 2011, she returned to New Zealand to join ASB. She retired from her role in 2018.

In 2017, Ms Chapman was named New Zealand Business Leader of the Year; in 2019, she was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Years Honours Roll for her services to business.

“It is an honour to have Barbara as our Deputy Chair,” said Roger Partridge, Chair of The New Zealand Initiative Board. “Barbara shares our commitment to help New Zealand achieve its potential and improve the prosperity of all New Zealanders. Her wealth of knowledge of the New Zealand business sector is invaluable to the work of the Initiative. I look forward to working with her as we continue to develop solutions to the key public policy challenges facing our country.”

Ms Chapman said she is delighted to continue to support the Initiative in the role of Deputy Chair. “During my time on the Board, I have seen the positive impact their research has had on public policy debate in New Zealand. The Initiative continually strives for better outcomes for all New Zealanders, and it is a privilege to be able to contribute to their important work.”







On The New Zealand Initiative Board: Roger Partridge (Chairman), Barbara Chapman (Deputy Chair), Dr Oliver Hartwich (Executive Director, The New Zealand Initiative), Chris Quin (Chief Executive, Foodstuffs North Island), Linda Meade (Lead Partner, Deloitte Access Economics), John Judge (Independent Non-Executive Director), Matthew Cockram (Chief Executive, Cooper and Company), Neil Paviour-Smith (Managing Director, Forsyth Barr), Scott Perkins (Non-Executive Director, Brambles, Origin Energy and Woolworths), and Stephen Jennings (Chief Executive and Founder, Rendeavour).

