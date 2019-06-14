Vintage 2019: Small but stunning



A wonderfully warm summer has contributed to a superb vintage for New Zealand’s wine regions, with 413,000 tonnes of grapes harvested during Vintage 2019.

Although smaller than anticipated, the quality of the harvest is being touted as exceptional from top of the North to bottom of the South Island.

New Zealand Winegrowers CEO Philip Gregan says a high-quality harvest is good news for the industry as export growth continues, with an increase of 4% to $1.78 billion over the last year.

“We have an international reputation for premium quality and innovation. Every vintage is different, but winemakers are excited about the calibre of wine that will be delivered to the bottle and we are confident 2019 vintage wines will be enjoyed by consumers around the world.”

However Vintage 2019 is the third smaller-than-expected harvest in a row, so volume growth is expected to be constrained.

“Smaller vintages in 2017 and 2018 meant wineries had to work to manage product shortages, and many of our members hoped for a larger harvest this year. Another smaller-than-expected vintage will mean more supply and demand tension overall.” says Mr Gregan.

Wine is New Zealand’s sixth largest export good, and New Zealand wine is exported to more than 100 countries.











