Development West Coast head resigns



14 June 2019

Development West Coast (DWC) chief executive Chris Mackenzie has announced he will resign from his role with DWC on 27 September, after more than three years in the role.

DWC chair Renee Rooney says Mr Mackenzie will be missed.

“Chris not only brought an immense skill-set to his role; he also brought a unique knowledge of the organisation. His involvement with DWC goes back to the very beginning as the Government Appointed Trustee of the Interim West Coast Development Trust in 2001.

“We have been fortunate to have Chris at the helm during a time of significant organisational change. He has been instrumental in improving the provision of economic development on the Coast, leaving a far more coordinated approach to the region’s economic direction and development,” says Mrs Rooney.

Mr Mackenzie said it has been “a privilege to work with the Board of Trustees, and talented colleagues who will continue driving the region forward.”

“With key stakeholders working more closely together for the development of our region, I feel DWC is in a strong position and has a great team in place to continue delivering on the Tai Poutini West Coast Economic Development Strategy”, says Mr Mackenzie

DWC will now begin the process of recruiting a new chief executive.

