Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - NZ

Monday, 17 June 2019, 8:47 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens sharply lower at 0.6499 this morning.

The USD rose across the board, driving the NZDUSD down below 0.6500 in the process, after encouraging US retail sales helped to alleviate fears the US economy is slowing rapidly.

Robust US retail sales in May suggested a pickup in consumer spending and helped, at the margins, to reduce the need for an immediate US Fed rate cut at its interest rate meeting held later this week. However, the markets still expect the Fed will lower rates by 0.25% on 1st August (NZ time), followed by another cut before the end of 2019.

China-US trade tensions appear to be weighing on the Chinese economy, with industrial output growth unexpectedly slowing to more than a 17-year low, amid slowing investment. The Chinese monetary officials are likely to be feeling the need to offer additional economic stimulus.

The NZD is suffering from fallout from the global economic slowdown and trade disagreements. The markets have largely priced in a 0.25% cut by the RBNZ on 7th August, one day after an expected rate by the Reserve Bank of Australia, as global central banks appear to be locked in a race to the bottom!

The GBP fell further yet again after polls indicated Brexiteer Boris Johnson is moving closer to becoming the next UK Prime Minister. The markets are concerned Boris Johnson will lead the UK towards a no-deal Brexit.



There is no data scheduled on the local data calendar today.

Global equity markets were generally lower on the day - Dow -0.1%, S&P 500 -0.2%, FTSE -0.3%, DAX -0.6%, CAC -0.2%, Nikkei +0.4%, Shanghai -1.0%.

Gold prices fell by 0.3% to USD$1,342 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices gained 0.9% to US$51.57 per barrel after attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman raised concerns about potential supply disruptions.

Upcoming Data releases (NZST):
• No local data today

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Costco To Open First NZ Store At Westgate In Auckland

American multi-national discount store operator Costco Wholesale is planning to open its first New Zealand store at the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland’s north-west. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Report: Fungal Disease Claims Life Of Seventh Kākāpō

A seventh kākāpō being treated for the respiratory disease aspergillosis has died. Nora 1-A was just over 100 days old and was the sickest of the kākāpō being treated at the New Zealand Centre Conservation Medicine at Auckland Zoo. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 