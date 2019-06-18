Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Award's call for biosecurity champions

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 10:39 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Entries are now open for the 2019 New Zealand Biosecurity Awards. These Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions to protecting our country against pests and diseases.

The Awards acknowledge people and organisations across New Zealand who are contributing to biosecurity – in our communities, businesses, iwi and hapū, government, in the bush, our oceans and waterways, and in our backyards.

“Some New Zealander’s don’t understand that the work they’re doing is part of our biosecurity system – from trapping, to pest and disease management in our forests, rivers and oceans, these are all biosecurity actions,” Roger Smith, Head of Biosecurity New Zealand said.

“These awards celebrate the incredible individuals and teams who are working hard to help ensure Aotearoa is safe from pests and diseases. Their magnificent mahi is fundamental in keeping our biosecurity system strong, and every day they are putting in the hard yards to ensure we continue to be world-leading biosecurity champions.”

“In 2018 we had a great response to entries for the Community Awards, so we are pleased to announce that this year there are two tiers for this award. The Community Kahiwi Award, meaning heart of the tree, for programmes longer than 18 months; and the Community Pihinga Award, meaning seedling, for new programmes started in the past 18 months. Each winner receives a $2,500 prize.

“We are grateful to receive continued support for these Awards from our fantastic sponsor’s – AsureQuality, Department of Conservation, Eagle Technology, Government Industry Agreement (GIA), Mondiale, Te Puni Kōkiri; and the on boarding of a new sponsor, Bio-Protection Research Centre – we couldn’t do it without them,” Roger Smith said.



The impact the New Zealand Biosecurity Awards have on previous winners goes beyond the recognition and celebration on the Award’s night.

Last year’s Local and Central Government and Supreme Award winner, Jonathan Streat, Director of Operations for Environment Southland says the small effort to entering these Awards are well worth the pay off.

“Having Fiordland Marine Regional Pathway Management Plan win the New Zealand Biosecurity Supreme Award acknowledged the value of organisations working together to protect our unique marine ecosystem, while providing inspiration for others to take up the challenge.”

The New Zealand Biosecurity Award categories are:
• Department of Conservation Community Pihinga Award
• Department of Conservation Community Kahiwi Award
• Te Puni Kōkiri Māori Award
• GIA Industry Award
• Eagle Technology Local and Central Government Award
• Bio-Protection Research Centre Science Award
• Mondiale Innovation Award
• AsureQuality Emerging Leader Award
• Minister’s Biosecurity Award
• Supreme Award

Entries close 5pm, 24 July. To find out more about the Awards and to enter, visit ThisIsUs.nz

