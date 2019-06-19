Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vital proceeds with $37m first stage of Wakefield Hospital

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 7:20 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Vital proceeds with $37m first stage of Wakefield Hospital redevelopment


By Jenny Ruth

June 19 (BusinessDesk) - Vital Healthcare Property Trust's manager says it will proceed with the $37 million first stage of the redevelopment of Wakefield Hospital with completion set for the first quarter of 2021.

The first stage comprises a new building to house medical specialist consulting, a full radiology unit and new administration and front-of-house areas. It will incorporate a base isolated design to reduce potential damage in an earthquake.

Hawkins Construction, owned by Australia-based Downer, has been contracted to build the first stage.

The current intention is to spend up to $98 million, up $10 million from the preliminary budget, over three stages, the manager, which is owned by NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, says.

When completed, the redevelopment will include up to 64 beds, eight operating theatres, including cardiac and endoscopy facilities, consulting suites and a full range of specialist services on the existing site in Newtown, Wellington.

The hospital operator, Acurity Health, had agreed to a 30-year lease term with the rentalisation rate set at 6.3 percent, excluding a $3 million non-rentalisable contribution to the base isolation component, when it sold its properties to Vital in December 2017.

The lease includes annual rent adjustments of 1.5 times New Zealand's CPI, capped at 3 percent.

Acting chief executive of Vital's manager, Miles Wentworth, says the project will deliver an attractive risk-adjusted return to unitholders and will deliver accretive earnings growth from the year ending June 2020. The units increased by 0.8 percent to $2.40.

Finance will come from the undrawn headroom of Vital's existing debt facilities.

(BusinessDesk)



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Oil Exploration: Chevron, Equinor Depart NZ

Chevron and Norwegian oil giant Equinor have opted to abandon their joint exploration efforts off the east coast of the North Island... Chevron said the decision not to proceed with the next five-year stage of their work programmes was based on the firms’ broader portfolio considerations and not “policy or regulatory concerns.” More>>

ALSO:

Reference Group Proposal: Motorists, MTI Support Ban On Less Safe Car Imports

A proposal to ban some used car models from being imported into New Zealand is being welcomed by the Motor Industry Association, which says Japan's scraps are being sent here for waste disposal. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Asking The Banks To Be Nicer To Farmers

Few would begrudge the idea that banks should be made to act more humanely – given the obscene profits that the Aussie banks are extracting annually from New Zealand, they can surely afford to cut some slack. More>>

ALSO:

Wider Net Ban, Other Threats: Plan To Expand Protection For Maui And Hector’s Dolphins

The Government is taking action to expand and strengthen the protection for Māui and Hector’s dolphins with an updated plan to deal with threats to these native marine mammals. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 