Air NZ's Luxon to depart Sept 25



By Rebecca Howard

June 20 (BusinessDesk) - Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon has resigned effective Sept. 25, Air New Zealand said late Wednesday.

Chairman Tony Carter said the board has commenced an international search and expected to be in a position to announce the appointment of a new chief executive in the near future.

“The opportunity to lead New Zealand’s most iconic company will attract many great candidates both internationally and within New Zealand," he said.

Carter said Luxon has made an outstanding contribution to the airline, which has experienced a period of enhanced profitability, strong dividends, record customer satisfaction scores, outstanding brand health and the best corporate reputation in New Zealand and Australia during his seven-year tenure. Luxon has been with the airline for eight years, seven as CEO.

Regarding his next step, Luxon said he plans to take a break over the summer to think about what he wants to do next.

"I would like to think more about how I can best use my skills, abilities and experience to make a further contribution to the success of New Zealand whether that be through corporate life, politics or a non-profit."

The shares last traded at $2.71.

