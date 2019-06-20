Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar firms as Fed leaves door open to rate cuts

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 11:12 am
Article: BusinessDesk


By Rebecca Howard

June 20 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar got a lift when the US Federal Reserve signaled rate cuts ahead if the economic outlook weakens.

The kiwi was trading at 65.39 US cents at 8am in Wellington from 65.26 at 5 pm. The trade-weighted index was at 71.88 from 71.91.

The Federal Reserve held the federal funds rate unchanged between 2.25 percent and 2.50 percent as expected but acknowledged that "uncertainties to the outlook have increased." It also removed the reference to remaining "patient" and now said it will "closely monitor the implications of incoming information."

Fed chairman Jerome Powell told a press conference that many on the open market committee see a strengthening case to cut rates, according to Dow Jones Newswires. Forecasts show that eight of 17 committee members are expecting a cut by year-end, eight see no change, and one forecast a hike, ANZ FX/Rates strategist Sandeep Parekh said.

"Kiwi squeezed higher as the FOMC became increasingly dovish at this morning’s FOMC meeting. With this event now out of the way and the market largely satisfied, markets will be looking ahead to NZ Q1 GDP to see if it gives any clues to which way the RBNZ may lean at next week’s OCR review," he said.

Economists polled by Bloomberg predict gross domestic product expanded 0.6 percent in the three months ended March 31 and 2.4 percent from a year earlier. The Reserve Bank is forecasting quarterly growth of 0.4 percent.

The kiwi was trading at 95.00 Australian cents versus 94.56 late yesterday. Markets will be watching for a speech on the "labour market and spare capacity" from Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe this afternoon, in particular after the RBA minutes suggested another cut may be imminent, Parekh said.

The kiwi was at 51.66 British pence from 51.96, at 58.19 euro cents from 58.32, at 70.63 yen from 70.71, and at 4.5096 Chinese yuan from 4.5064

(BusinessDesk)

ends



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>

up arrow"Steady": GDP Up 0.6 Percent In March Quarter

“Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 percent, on top of a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy & Regulation Issues: Hopes Facebook Currency Will Speed Pacific Transfers

A Tongan community leader is hopeful Facebook's planned digital currency will help end long wait times for money being transferred between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. More>>

Oil Exploration: Chevron, Equinor Depart NZ

Chevron and Norwegian oil giant Equinor have opted to abandon their joint exploration efforts off the east coast of the North Island... Chevron said the decision not to proceed with the next five-year stage of their work programmes was based on the firms’ broader portfolio considerations and not “policy or regulatory concerns.” More>>

ALSO:

