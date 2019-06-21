Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Practical Fundraising Skills and Inspiration: 27 August

Friday, 21 June 2019, 9:57 am
Press Release: Grow Ltd

Fundraisers are the oil in each not-for-profit organisation: without them the organisation can not function very well.

Where do they get the inspiration from to stay on top of their game, and the tips and tricks to be the best they can be, to serve their organisation so its staff can do what they do best?

The Fundraisers Forum, Sowing the Seeds of Love, is a one-day forum designed to inspire, encourage and promote best practice in fundraising in New Zealand. We have invited passionate experts from New Zealand and the U.S.A. who are eager to share their knowledge with you.

Who should attend


This forum is aimed at fundraisers for small to medium sized organisations with a <$2m turnover and all charities operational in New Zealand. Anyone who is involved in fundraising or wants to get involved in fundraising. Keen fundraisers from sport clubs, to social services, to health care providers to arts, to animal welfare organisations to children's play groups, anyone.

Our speakers include

Jeff Brooks has been helping nonprofit organisations connect with their donors for nearly 30 years. He has worked as a writer and creative director on behalf of top nonprofits in North America and Europe, including CARE, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Feeding America, Project HOPE, and dozens of urban rescue missions and Salvation Army divisions. Jeff will provide the research to back his strategies.




Linn Araboglos is the newly minted Foundation Manager at the Vodafone NZ Foundation. Linn is an experienced developer of partnerships and a believer in the power of collaboration for impact. She enjoys working on multi sector initiatives across government, philanthropic, business and community sectors. She brings insights from a funders perspective about connecting with funders both government and philanthropic.

Cath Vincent spent over 20 years as a business consultant in change management before she emigrated to New Zealand and launched a brand new career as a motivational speaker. In a rapid time, she won the National Speakers Association Brightstar award, was invited to speak on Leadership at Tedx and she even went on to launch her own motivational television show. The Cath Vincent Show, now in its 4th season, airs on Sky TV. Cath will give you tips on how to win over any audience.


Pat Shepherd is a photographer, graphic designer and founder of NZ-based charity One Percent Collective. He loves making things better through creativity. He’s been doing that for years through his work with SpinningTop on the Thai/Burma border with refugee and migrant children and more recently through One Percent Collective and the Generosity Journal they produce. Pat will bring fresh thinking to the Forum.

With a passion for helping people, Katherine Richards knew she wanted to work in the non-profit sector but had no idea where. Straight out of university she fell into a career in fundraising, and in a few short years has quickly moved up into managing the donor development programme at Save the Children New Zealand. Her focus is on all things retention, direct marketing appeals and telemarketing campaigns, with the ultimate aim to engage donors with the important work Save the Children does for vulnerable children around the world and inspire them to give more.

Will you join us?


But wait, there is MORE:
Master Class with Jeff Brooks!


And if you really want to dive deep into the knowledge, join international fundraising expert Jeff Brooks for the Master Class the following day and learn all there is to know about Direct Mail: How to Create Record-Smashing Direct Mail: 7 Practical, Soup-to-Nuts Steps to Success.

Book now


Prices:

Forum Only:
Earlybird Price - $275 + GST

Masterclass Only:
Earlybird Price - $100 + GST

Special Price for Forum & Masterclass:
Earlybird Price - $350 + GST

NFP Fundraisers Forum
Tuesday, 27 August 2019
Naumi Auckland Airport Hotel
153 Kirkbride Road, Mangere
Auckland

Masterclass with Jeff Brooks
Wednesday, 28 August 2019
Naumi Auckland Airport Hotel
153 Kirkbride Road, Mangere
Auckland

