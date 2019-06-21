Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

First NZ autonomous shuttle debuts at Christchurch Airport

Friday, 21 June 2019, 11:00 am
Press Release: Christchurch Airport

First New Zealand autonomous shuttle debuts at Christchurch Airport


Christchurch’s autonomous vehicle trial is changing up a gear with today’s introduction of New Zealand’s first Smart Shuttle.

The second stage of the ongoing Autonomous Vehicle (AV) trial on private roads at Christchurch Airport will now centre on the new vehicle, which went public today at the airport.

Chief Executive Malcolm Johns says it’s time to ride the future.

“This vehicle has been produced by our trial partner Ohmio,” Mr Johns says. “It is autonomous, electric and parts of it have been 3D printed.

“The Kiwi Smart Shuttle can carry up to 15 adults, so may offer more possible uses for us across our campus in future. In the meantime, we will continue testing and learning to understand its capabilities“.

Mr Johns says a small number of interested parties are invited to see the new vehicle unveiled, and members of the public are also invited to take a ride over the next week.

ends



