Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trade Me teams up with the Wonder Project

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 9:42 am
Press Release: Trademe

Trade Me is proud to announce it has partnered with Engineering New Zealand on the Wonder Project.

Trade Me’s Chief Customer Officer Regan Savage said they loved the vision of the Wonder Project. “The Wonder Project’s aim is to get New Zealand kids, from all walks of life, excited about Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) and to do it in a fun and engaging way.

“As a large technology employer we know that tech and other STEM fields have a diversity issue - we want to help get more kids interested in the opportunities these careers provide. The Wonder Project’s ambition is to be in 2,500 New Zealand schools in the next five years and we’re really excited to put our weight behind such a worthy goal.”

The Wonder Project has three programmes; the Rocket Challenge where year 5-8 kids create a rocket from a bottle to blast into the sky above their school, the Community Challenge which will ask year 7-10 students to solve a problem in their community using STEM principles and the STEM careers programme for students getting ready to leave school to meet interesting STEM professionals and visit workplaces that interest them before making decisions on what they’ll study at University.

Engineering New Zealand Chief Executive Susan Freeman Greene says she’s thrilled to have Trade Me on board as key sponsor. “We’re really pleased to have a sponsor of Trade Me’s calibre committed to this project, which is all about exciting and inspiring the next generation.”



“We see TradeMe as a genuine partner in our goal to spark wonder in science, technology, engineering and maths from an early age, to build confidence and help all young Kiwis realise they can achieve remarkable things. Our Wonder Project is all about inspiring tomorrow’s innovators – about switching children on to the possibilities that science, technology, engineering and maths offer.

“New Zealand desperately needs more engineers, as well as more professionals in all the STEM fields. Creating a strong pipeline of young people into these careers is critical for our future. And it’s also critical that these industries embrace diversity and welcome everyone.

“At the moment the Rocket Challenge is in 460 classes, with 450 Ambassadors working alongside the teachers and 13,500 kids – 30% of whom are Māori or Pasifika and 50% are girls.

“We’re planning to expand the Wonder Project into every New Zealand intermediate and primary school over the next few years.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Trademe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

Conduct Review Response: Banks Commit To Removing Sales Incentives

The FMA and Reserve Bank of New Zealand said today that all banks had committed to remove sales incentives from frontline staff and their managers. More>>

Consumer Report: Insurance Market Complaints And Uncertainty

Consumers are paying more than ever for insurance but they’re not getting a fair deal, Consumer NZ’s latest report on the industry shows. More>>

ALSO:

Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 