Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Milfos to pay $825,000 in price-fixing case

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 10:02 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission


GEA Milfos International Limited (Milfos) has been ordered to pay a penalty of $825,000 in the Auckland High Court after admitting it engaged in price-fixing with competitor Dairy Automation Limited (DAL) between at least October 2012 and September 2014. It has also agreed to pay the Commission $100,000 in costs.

Milfos and DAL provided technology solutions for dairy farmers and competed in the supply, installation, and maintenance of both milk sensors and herd management systems used in the milking process. Milfos did not manufacture its own milk sensor technology, but instead bought milk sensors from DAL to supply farmers.

Milfos and DAL discussed the possibility of Milfos becoming the exclusive retailer of DAL’s milk sensor products. This arrangement was never entered into. However, in the course of those discussions, Milfos and DAL agreed to use a shared pricing spreadsheet for customer quotes. This fixed prices for the milk sensor products.

In his judgment, Justice Edwin Wylie noted that the fact the conduct was in anticipation of a legitimate exclusive supply arrangement was not a defence. Milfos and DAL were competing in a market that was important to the New Zealand dairy industry, and one which had limited providers for farmers to choose from. Further, he noted the conduct was undertaken by senior employees and the damage caused was difficult to quantify.

“In my view, Milfos’ conduct was certainly careless – even grossly careless,” Justice Wylie said.

“While Milfos and [DAL] did not set out to enter into an illegal arrangement or understanding, they nevertheless engaged in conduct that gave them an improper advantage over their customers and competitors.”



Commission Chair Anna Rawlings said the case served as a strong reminder to businesses that they must be mindful of agreeing prices with a distributor that competes with them in the retail market.

“The Court imposes significant penalties on unlawful agreements between competitors because they have the potential to cause serious harm. Companies should seek legal advice before discussing retail prices with a distributor that competes with them to sell the same products direct to consumers, to ensure they don’t put themselves at risk of breaching the Commerce Act,” Ms Rawlings said.

Milfos cooperated with the Commission’s investigation and acknowledged its conduct breached the Commerce Act.

A copy of the High Court judgment is available on the Commission’s case register.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

Conduct Review Response: Banks Commit To Removing Sales Incentives

The FMA and Reserve Bank of New Zealand said today that all banks had committed to remove sales incentives from frontline staff and their managers. More>>

Consumer Report: Insurance Market Complaints And Uncertainty

Consumers are paying more than ever for insurance but they’re not getting a fair deal, Consumer NZ’s latest report on the industry shows. More>>

ALSO:

Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 