PAK'nSAVE Mill Street Hamilton EV charger launch

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs Limited

PAK'nSAVE Mill Street Hamilton pushes nationwide rollout to over 60 towns

An electric vehicle (EV) fast charger was ceremonially opened today at PAK'nSAVE Mill Street by Hamilton Mayor Andrew King. A number of short and long range electric vehicles were showcased at the opening, together with the supermarket's own fully electric delivery van.

Pamela Cossill, PAK'nSAVE Store Manager; Steve West, CEO Charge Net NZ; Andrew King, Hamilton City Mayor and Sigurd Magnusson, Foodstuffs EV Project Manager

The EV Fast Charger is the result of strong collaboration between ChargeNet NZ, Foodstuffs, EECA, and joins a list over 70 supermarket locations spanning Bluff to Kaitaia that will be up and running this year. PAK'nSAVE Mill Street owner operator Hamish Walton says Foodstuffs is committed to sustainable practices and promoting the uptake of clean energy transport.

“We’re helping to promote the future of transport in a high-profile Hamilton City location and giving electric vehicle owners a convenient place to recharge”, says Walton.

Hamilton City Council Mayor Andrew King says he is excited by the development. "I’m thrilled Hamish and his team at PAK'nSAVE Mill Street are taking the initiative to enable Hamilton residents, businesses, and visitors to transition to environmentally friendly vehicles. This will help us transition more rapidly to a low carbon future."



There are now about 15,000 electric vehicles registered in New Zealand, and they now account for more than 2% of monthly car sales.

ChargeNet NZ continues to strengthen the charging infrastructure in New Zealand, enabling EV drivers to go further. They now have over 130 operating fast-charging stations, with half of these at New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores around the country.

ChargeNet NZ CEO Steve West is delighted to be part of this great collaboration story in Hamilton. “This charger forms another essential building block in the ChargeNet network, opening up more of our beautiful country to the electric revolution and helping to shape New Zealand’s sustainable transport future.”

Foodstuffs also has a large fleet of 28 electric delivery vans nationwide, is in the process of buying three electric logistics trucks and has a goal for most of its light vehicle fleet to be electric by 2025.

It takes 10 - 30 minutes on average to recharge an EV, however many EV owners will plug in and recharge their vehicles overnight at home. Used EVs are available at dealerships from around $10,000. A Government-funded study shows that EVs result in at least 60% fewer emissions over the course of manufacture, driving, and disposal versus a fossil-fuelled vehicle.

-Ends-


