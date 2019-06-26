Long White Cloud Genetics LTD

Long White Cloud Genetics is overwhelmed to announce the forming of a South Island based medical cannabis company focused on local production & manufacturing, creating new career opportunities and supporting local communities. Based in the South Island, Canterbury is the backbone of New Zealand’s farming and agriculture industry and is etched deep in its history.

Long White Cloud Genetics is currently in the process of designing and developing a high- tech indoor cultivation facility. Ultimately creating long term career opportunities in South Canterbury, which is home to some of the best farming technology and agricultural research and development. We have strategic partnership opportunities that will allow us to hit turnovers of 20M+ NZD annually which we intend to not only fulfil but to put some of that money back into local community projects and support mental health here in New Zealand.

Long White Cloud Genetics is currently engaging with private investors to secure a firm foot in the South Island. Watch this space! Message from Co-founder / Managing Director – Aaron Hill I feel extremely excited about what this industry can offer not only us but everyday New Zealanders.

We have a strong, lean management background with a strong history of high compliance production industry’s and with the strategic partnerships we have invested into over the last 9 months we believe this is an opportunity to create new long-term careers and support local further processing ventures.







My career background is in production and management for a export meat facility in Christchurch and believe a hands on approach in a highly regulated export industry that supplies the EU market poses as an advantage for production compliance and management in the cannabis Industry Our company will supply the expanding medical cannabis industry as regulatory opportunities open to us and service future local value-added production or extraction facilities without the huge start-up costs and compliance of producing raw product. We also intend to develop and breed unique strains and work with New Zealand genetics in the future if the government allows an amnesty.

LWCG have secured multiple genetics in the coming future that no other medical cannabis facility will be able to obtain. I look forward to this industry sector. Long White Cloud Genetics is a small professional group of shareholders, business owners and investors. Some of which already hold export licenses for various industries and are planning to make lead of Canterbury's rich agricultural employment background and history.

We have a range of skills within our team to cover all aspects of this operation. I have recently been approached by local landowners interested in learning more about the industry with more and more opportunities are opening for farmers who typically rely on meat & dairy. It’s something they should seriously investigate if they have interest.

A lot of people are enquiring about investing. We won’t rule out a crowdfunding opportunity if we believe there is a strong backing in the South Island for what is soon to be a booming industry. We are open to getting everyday kiwis apart of our journey and giving opportunities to invest in high growth industries and securing a firm foot in the South Island. This will be a potential option once we have secured our Ministry of Health license. I believe giving New Zealand and especially the South Island the opportunity to invest into a local medical cannabis company with a clear business plan is a great opportunity and a well needed boost for Canterbury since the 2011 earthquakes which rattled the city and local businesses. People that want to invest into a new industry need to do their due diligence and weigh up the risks before investing in medical cannabis companies without proving a clear pathway. Do a bit of homework!

