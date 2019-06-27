NZ Landscapers Reap Rewards of Partnership

Kiwi landscaping businesses are set to benefit from an exciting new partnership announced today between the Registered Master Landscapers New Zealand and operations management software provider, simPRO.

“We are excited to be partnering with simPRO which we believe offers the industry functional software to assist in running an efficient landscaping business from design to construction through to maintenance,” says Anthony Washington, Chairperson of the Registered Master Landscapers. “It is important that we can offer value to our members as an organisation striving to create professionalism in our industry through professional partners.”

"Registered Master Landscapers is an asset to New Zealand’s landscaping industry and we're pleased to be working with them," says Ricky Sevta, General Manager of simPRO New Zealand. "This partnership is bound to produce some powerful commentary on the common pain points that affect those in this sector, and how our solutions can resolve them."

simPRO is a leading global provider of operations management software. Their solution streamlines operations, increases profit and maximises workforce productivity - achieving this through the digitisation and systemisation of data collection and processing both in the office and out in the field.

Registered Master Landscapers New Zealand is the national organisation representing the landscaping industry and professionals since 1985 with a mission to promote professionalism and quality trade practice. They work closely with the industry on legislative and regulatory issues, education and events, certification, marketing and promotion of standards.

