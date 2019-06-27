Tūroa skifield opens tomorrow

MT RUAPEHU, 27 JUNE 2019: The snowmaking machines have been flat out pumping out snow and Tūroa’s beginner ski field opens tomorrow.

Alpine Meadow on the lower slopes will be open for skiing and sledding from 9am on Friday, with some fun beginner terrain park features also set up for skiiers and boarders to hone their skills for later in the season.

Tūroa General Manager JP Chevalier says, “The snowmaking crew have done an awesome job making snow in the Alpine Meadow with the clear, crisp nights that we’ve had.

“It will now be up to mother nature to top up the base and also give us enough snow to open the upper mountain.”

The Parklane chairlift will be running tomorrow to the Snowflake café so sightseers can try the famous burgers and soak up the panoramic views of the central North Island.

The Alpine café has also had a refresh with the brand new Pizza @ Base café downstairs with hand tossed thin crust pizza and much more!

Meanwhile, at Whakapapa the Sky Waka gondola is in the final stages of testing with an announcement on an opening date not far away.

Snow making on the lower mountain at Whakapapa has been progressing well and it’s anticipated that the Rangatira Express will open for skiing early next week. It also looks like there’s some fresh snow in the long range forecast with a front due to hit the mountain around Tuesday next week.

