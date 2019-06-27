Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IDEA Services welcomes a referral of Facilitated Bargaining

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 4:46 pm
Press Release: IDEA

IDEA Services welcomes a referral of Facilitated Bargaining as part of its commitment to achieving a Collective Employment Agreement with Support Workers and Administration Coordinators.

IDEA Services attended a hearing at the Employment Relations Authority earlier this week and agreed to take a neutral stance and abide by the Authority’s decision.

“We welcome the Authority referring the matter on the grounds that there have been a number of strikes during the bargaining period,” says Donna Mitchell IHC General Manager.

“We are pleased that the union's claims relating to breach of good faith or acrimonious bargaining were not accepted.

“We welcome any support to progress and conclude these negotiations and remain committed to achieving this collective agreement for the benefit of our staff and the people we support.”




