Farmers Department Store Strikers March through the Mall

Friday, 28 June 2019, 9:08 am
Press Release: FIRST Union


Farmers Department Store workers who are members of FIRST Union flooded through the doors of Silverdale Mall today and marched through the building to the surprise and delight of shoppers.

Recent weeks have seen a rash of strikes as Farmers Department Store workers strike for a living wage in line with competitor companies such as K Mart, Bunnings and even Mitre 10. “This action has been escalating” said FIRST Union Secretary, Tali Williams “and it will continue until Farmers Department Store call us and present us with a fair deal. “until then we fight”

“We want a living wage” said Linda Kamariera who has worked at Farmers Department store for 23 years. “Bunnings and K Mart have recognised the value of their employees. We want Farmers Department store to recognise us.”

Her colleague Judi Dixon agreed. “We love our jobs and customers are important to us but we are asking for the living wage so that our workmates can afford to live. I know a colleague who had to take out a loan to buy her kids Christmas presents. It’s just not right”
“And we know they can afford it. We are outside the Silverdale mall which Farmers owns, along with other developments, yet they are a low pay employer with a high turnover rate to match it.”



